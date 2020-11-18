Coronavirus: Investors to focus on the upbeat scenario

Markets are torn between promising vaccine news and grim reality but as US covid cases show tentative signs of flattening, investors could see the glass as half full than half empty, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam informs.
Key quotes
“Light at the end of the tunnel – Pfizer and BioNTech reported 95% efficacy in their coronavirus candidate, better than 90% initially reporting and topping rivals Moderna. However, production, storage, and distribution challenges mean a long road to the end of that tunnel. After the initial shot in the arm, markets looked back at grim reality.”
“COVID-19 cases continue rising in the northern hemisphere, hitting Europe, the US and even Japan. Governors in various American states have begun introducing restrictions, following governments and regions in the old continent. The potential damage to economic activity – both from lockdowns and from consumer caution – is of concern.”
“A daily average of around 160,000 cases is still worrisome and implies hospitals and mortalities are set to rise. Moreover, this may be a mere consolidation of the uptrend rather than a change of course. Nevertheless, a pause is better than an extension of an uptrend. Also, measures already implemented by various states could still push the curve down.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from the highs as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD trading around 1.1850, off the highs. Markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3% and US housing figures exceeded expectations.
GBP/USD hits 1.33 on Brexit deal hopes
GBP/USD has extended its gains and hit 1.33 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880
Gold has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the $1880 level.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.