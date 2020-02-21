Coronavirus concerns emerged in the FOMC minutes – UOB

Senior Economist Alvin Liew at UOB Group assessed the recently published FOMC minutes for the January 28-29 meeting.
Key Quotes
“In the January 2020 FOMC minutes release (19 Feb), the Federal Reserve officials ‘concurred that maintaining the current stance of policy would give the Committee time for a fuller assessment of the ongoing effects on economic activity of last year's shift to a more accommodative policy stance’ and viewed current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate 'for a time', indicating they could leave interest rates unchanged for a few months.”
“That said, the discussion inside the minutes mentioned the coronavirus (COVID-19) eight times, with the virus outbreak warranting ‘close watching’, and therefore in our view, prominently outlining the risk as the latest threat to global and US growth (even though the Fed only had a week to assess the COVID-19 risk in the 28/29 Jan FOMC after the coronavirus news hit the wires).”
“Besides the COVID-19 virus risk, Fed policy makers continued to hold a positive growth outlook… The FOMC participants cited easing of trade tensions, receding risks from Brexit and stabilizing global growth as reducing downside risks but generally expected trade uncertainty to remain somewhat.”
“The minutes also indicated support for a mild overshoot of the 2% inflation target… This suggests that the Fed have not seen the need to pre-empt rising prices. Recall during FOMC Chair Powell’s post-FOMC press conference, he emphasized the Fed’s dissatisfaction with inflation running below 2%.”
“The Fed officials also discussed substantively about the possibility of transforming their inflation target into a range within their ongoing framework review which began early last year (2019), a review meant to assess whether the Fed has the right tools and strategies to deal with persistently low interest rates and low inflation."
“In contrast to the market view of a more prolonged Fed pause… we still expect the Fed to implement the next 25bps rate cut in 1Q 2020 at the March FOMC as another insurance cut in view of the potential risks of US trade policy uncertainties, Middle East geopolitical tensions and the latest being the coronavirus outbreak in China. Conversely, if all these risk factors do not materialize, then the “insurance” cut will be unnecessary. The view remains for the Federal Reserve to keep policy rates low or even lower in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.08 amid coronavirus fears, ahead of critical eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, just above the 34-month lows as coronavirus fears dampen the market mood. EZ PMIs for February are set to decline on almost all measures.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, consolidating above the new 2020 lows it hit on Thursday. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.