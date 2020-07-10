Coronavirus: Additional measures needed to cope with outbreaks in US – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe that the Trump administration should consider additional measures to combat the unstoppable coronavirus flare-ups in the US states.

Key quotes

“Hospital capacity in Arizona, Texas, and Florida is being filled up with cov1 COVID-19 patients.

Patients now occupy 24% of total hospital capacity in Arizona, 16% in Texas, and 15% in Florida.

See capacity constraints, and as available hospital capacity reaches dangerously low levels, state officials will be forced to consider additional measures.”