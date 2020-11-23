AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford say their COVID-19 vaccine has an average efficacy of 70.4% after recording 131 coronavirus cases within its trial. One dosing regime regiments has shown a higher level of 90% according to the interim results.
The more efficient dosing regime uses half a dose in the first inoculation rather than a full one. That means that more people could be vaccinated using the same amount of material. The 90% efficient regiment is of 1.5 doses rather than two.
From the statement:
One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart...
Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply
AstraZeneca's immunization can be stored at normal cooling temperatures. The firm is set to imminently prepare for emergency regulatory submission. Moderna announced an efficacy of 94.5% and the Pfizer/BioNTech project 95%.
Matt Hancock, the UK's health minister, said that the vaccine is easier to administer and that Britain has 100 million doses in the pipeline. The EU also has a substantial amount of doses for its member states.
Pound/dollar has been standing out in positively responding to immunization news. The currency pair is trading at the highest levels in two months, above 1.33. EUR/USD is also on the rise, changing hands closer to 1.19.
More When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 ahead of eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs are set to show a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
GBP/USD hits two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.33. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's PMIs are eyed.
Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA
Gold treads water, struggling to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle at $1876. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.