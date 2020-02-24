A weaker USD and promised stimulus measures from China helped push the copper price higher, analysts at ANZ Research report. Copper is trading at $2.537.

Key quotes

“The market reacted positively to the release of communication from the Politburo meeting on 21 February. A more supportive, pro-growth tone in language suggests fiscal policies will be more proactive, while monetary policies more flexible.”

“Investor appetite was also supported by a weaker USD, following the lower than expected US PMI. However, the rest of the sector struggled, with nickel and lead ending the session lower.”