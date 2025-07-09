Copper price climbs above $5.50 as Trump prepares to impose a 50% tariff on imports

Additionally, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC that the Copper tariffs will likely be implemented by the end of July or on August 1. In February, the administration launched a Section 232 investigation into US Copper imports. Although the probe was originally set to conclude by November, Lutnick confirmed that the review has already been completed.

President Trump expressed his intention to strengthen domestic Copper production and reduce dependence on foreign supplies, as the US currently imports nearly half of its metal, primarily from Chile. The new tariff aligns red metal with the existing 50% duties on steel and aluminum, intensifying trade tensions and adding to volatility in the metals market.

Copper price (XCU/USD spot) extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around $5.65 per pound, during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The red metal price has gained more than 12.50% gains since US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, told reporters at a White House cabinet meeting to impose a 50% tariff on Copper imports but he did not say when the tariff would take effect, per Reuters.

