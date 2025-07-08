President Trump could send letter to EU in two days

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the BRICS group's countries would soon be subject to a 10% tariff rate.
Key Quotes
On tariffs: We are picking a number that’s low and fair.
BRICS is getting a 10% charge pretty soon.
Not going to lose the standard anytime.
The EU has been speaking to us.
The EU is treating us very nicely.
Probably two days off from sending the EU letter.
EUR/USD breaks down 1.1700 to hit fresh lows
EUR/USD stays on the defensive on Tuesday, breaching below the key support at 1.1700 to reach new two-week lows test as the US Dollar's bullish impulse remains well in place. Meanwhile, investors remain confident that the European Union and the United States will reach a trade deal.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3540
GBP/USD now manages to bounce off earlier lows near 1.3520, regaining some upside traction amid the generalised weakness in the risk complex and the continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback. The cautious market attitude supports the US Dollar and keeps Cable's performance low as investors continue to concentrate on US trade policy rumours.
Gold pierces $3,300 and aims for lower lows
Following Monday's volatile action, Gold continues to build on recent losses and now challenges the $3,300 region per troy ounce. The Greenback remains firm and US Treasury bond rates continue to increase as the Trump administration pushes the tariff deadline to August 1, preventing the XAU/USD from swinging north.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP showcase recovery potential despite renewed tariff uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices show signs of recovery on Tuesday following a volatile session the prior day, driven by tariff uncertainty and trade tensions between the United States (US) and its trading partners.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
