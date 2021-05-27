COIN Price Prediction: Coinbase Global Inc stock ends lower after a roller coaster session

Investing legend Carl Icahn has changed his bearish stance on cryptocurrencies, and stated that he intends to get involved in cryptos now in ‘a big way’ . What this means is up for debate, but Icahn is proving to be a rarity amongst billionaire investors, including Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger who have openly showed their disdain for cryptocurrencies .

One of the bearish arguments against Coinbase has always been how strong of a moat it has in the rapidly growing crypto industry. High trading fees are another common complaint amongst users, which can be a double edged sword for Coinbase as these fees account for a larger percentage of its margins and revenues. Perhaps one of the worst things Coinbase investors could hear came on Wednesday when rumors of tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) entering the crypto space as it posted a job opportunity for an alternate payments position. Things could definitely get interesting for Coinbase if the world’s largest company enters the crypto payments and exchange space.

NASDAQ:COIN saw its recent rally stall on Wednesday, even as growth sectors continued to show relative strength after the recent correction. Shares of Coinbase fell by just 0.37% during a whipsaw session that saw the stock dip in early morning trading before recovering for the most part by the closing bell. Coinbase has been a bit of a disappointment since its debut on Wall Street, but after several institutional analysts have recently issued bullish sentiment, the stock has continued to find support at its depressed valuations.

