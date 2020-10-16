CitiBank: Value stocks could shine after US election, no matter who wins – Bloomberg

Bloomberg shares analysis of the US stocks, while considering like impact of the US presidential election, by Citi’s head of American equity trading strategy Alexander Altmann.
The outcome says, “Next month’s U.S. election could usher in a shift from growth stocks into value, regardless of the outcome.”
However, the base of research is interesting that states, “Every presidential vote in at least the last 40 years have sparked a potential rotation from one part of the market to another no matter who is elected.”
Also, strengthening the argument are statements from Mr. Altmann like, “Value always performed pretty well in the six months after the election,” as well as, “The magnitude of that performance did, however, vary depending on what kind of election outcome we got.”
That said, Wall Street has recently performed weakly amid fears of no stimulus till January 2021 despite US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to defy the pessimism.
