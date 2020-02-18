Chinese health authorities confirms 1,886 new cases of coronavirus, and 98 new deaths as of Feb 17

Chinese health authorities confirm 1,886 new cases of coronavirus and 98 new deaths as of Feb 17.
Key notes
1,886 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on the mainland on Feb 17 vs 2,048 on Feb 16.
98 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Feb 17 vs 105 on Feb 16.
China's total number of coronavirus deaths on mainland reaches 1,789 as of end-Feb 17.
China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on mainland hits 72,436 as of end-Feb 17.
