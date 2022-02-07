China’s yuan may maintain strength in 2022 – Caixin

“The Chinese yuan may continue to show strength this year after gaining almost 9% in the past two years supported by China's low inflation, its active fiscal policy, its wider global acceptance and China's strong exports advantage,” Caixin reported on Monday, citing Gao Zhanjun, a senior researcher with the National Institution for Finance Development.
“However, the currency also faces uncertainties stemming from how the US approaches the pace of easing and inflation. which impacts the dollar's strength,” Caixin added.
