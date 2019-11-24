China’s Wang: US has already become the world's biggest destabilising factor

Speaking at the G20 foreign minister's meeting in Japan late Saturday, top Chinese Diplomat and the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi made sold bold remarks on the US-Chinese relationship.

He said that the US is destabilizing the world and smearing China.

Key Quotes:

"The United States is broadly engaged in unilateralism and protectionism and is damaging multilateralism and the multilateral trading system. It has already become the world's biggest destabilizing factor."

"Certain US politicians have smeared China everywhere in the world, but have not produced any evidence."

This comes after US President Trump said that the US-China trade deal is “potentially very close” while on the Hong Kong issue, he said his administration will take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill.