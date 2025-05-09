China’s Vice Foreign Min Hua: Beijing has full confidence in ability to manage US trade issues

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said on Friday, “China has ‘full confidence’ in its ability to manage United States (US) trade issues.”
Additional quotes
- The US cannot ‘sustain what it is doing’ in trade policy.
- China does not want a ‘war of any kind with any other country’.
- China has ‘full capability to overcome difficulties’ amid trade war.
- ‘Ordinary people’ in China do not want trade war but are confident.
- On US trade talks, ‘if we have to face up to reality, come on. We have no fear.’
These comments come ahead of high-level trade talks between the US and China in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday.
Market reaction
The AUD/USD pair is sidelined near 0.6400, at the time of writing, modestly flat on the day.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
