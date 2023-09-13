China's Shenzhen eases home purchase curbs to unleash demand

Shenzhen, one of China's megacities, took another move to support the property market by easing some of the country's strictest house purchase restrictions, which had been in place for years to curb speculation.
Key takeaways
"Beginning in 2016, the city of 17.6 million people implemented a series of policies that focused on curbing soaring home prices and speculation."
"Shenzhen adjusted the definition of first-time home purchasers in late August to let more individuals to qualify for lower mortgage rates and smaller down payments."
"Last Monday, the city lifted a long-standing prohibition, allowing Hong Kong and Macao citizens to invest in nonresidential buildings."
"Under the latest measures, Shenzhen will no longer disqualify nonresidents from buying a home if their income tax or social insurance payments in the city have been disrupted for less than six months."
Market reaction
The above statement fail to move the needle around the Australian Dollar. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6421, unchanged on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds ground near 0.6400 ahead of the Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair holds above 0.6400 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.75 after retreating from 104.96 in response to the upbeat US inflation data. The market turns cautious ahead of the Australian Employment Report.
EUR/USD set to challenge 1.07 as ECB looms ahead with rates on the table
The EUR/USD is down into the red for heading into Thursday’s market session, wrapping up Wednesday down around 1.0730 after opening the day above 1.0750 and tapping into 1.0711 for the trading day’s low.
Gold recovers from three-week low, upside potential seems limited
Gold price edges higher during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to a nearly three-week low, around the $1,906-$1,905 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD trades just above the $1,910 area, though lacks bullish conviction.
Solana price readies for a fall after FTX gets approval to dump $3.4 billion worth of crypto
Solana price could be due for a fall, coming on the back of selling pressure after Judge John Dorsey allowed defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX to liquid billions of assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most interestingly, Solana, among other assets.
Australian Jobs Preview: Weakening global economy set to hit labor market, hurt Aussie Premium
Australia is expected to report an increase of 23,000 jobs in August after a drop in July. Slowing Chinese demand and accumulated job growth imply a weaker outcome. The Australian Dollar has shown weakness in recent months and has further room to decline.