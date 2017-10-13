China’s Sept trade data (Yuan terms): A big miss on expectations

China's trade balance for Sept, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY+193.00 bn vs +266.05 bn expected and +286.50 bn last. Exports came at 9.0% y/y vs 10.9% expected and 6.9% last, while imports were +19.5% y/y vs 16.5% expected and 14.4% last.

China Customs noted that the Q4 trade still faces unstable, uncertain factors.