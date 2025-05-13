China’s Presi. Xi: Tariff and trade wars produce no winners

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that “tariff and trade wars produce no winners.”
Further comments
- Acts of bullying and domination will ultimately lead to isolation.
- China backs Latin America and the Caribbean in strengthening their role in global multilateral institutions.
- Beijing remains committed to mutual support with Latin American countries on key issues tied to their core interests and major priorities.
- China aims to expand collaboration with the region across sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, food security, energy, and mineral resources.
- China to offer 66 billion yuan credit line to support Latin America and Caribbean countries.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns positive near 0.6375 amid fresh US Dollar retreat
AUD/USD has turned positive near 0.6375 after Australian Consumer Confidence rebounded 2.2% in May from April’s -6% drop. Additionally, a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders weigh the US-Chian trade truce, also adds to the pair's upside. All eyes remain on US CPI data.
USD/JPY pulls back in tandem with US Dollar, surrenders 148.00
USD/JPY pulls back after registering more than 2% gains in the previous session. surrendering 148.00 in the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the Japanese Yen gains ground on uncertainty over a US-Japan trade deal and comments from Japanese officials. US CPI eyed.
Gold licks wounds above $3,200 as focus shifts to US CPI data
Gold price consolidates the previous day's 3% slump in the Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal nurses losses as the US Dollar corrects, with markets assessing the US-China trade deal while taking profits off the table ahead of the US CPI inflation report.
COIN soars as Coinbase books slot on S&P 500 index
COIN rallied over 10% in after-hours trading following an announcement by the S&P Global that Coinbase will replace Discover Financial Services in the S&P 500 index beginning May 19.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.