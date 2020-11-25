China’s Pres. Xi: Ready to boost coronavirus vaccine cooperation with Germany

China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Germany on coronavirus vaccines and push for the vaccines for the benefit of developing countries, President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late Tuesday.

Additional comments (via Xinhua News Agency)

“Both sides advocate upholding multilateralism, boosting international cooperation, joining forces against the coronavirus disease, reinvigorating the world economy, and jointly tackling global challenges.”

“Currently, with Europe and some other regions in the world facing the test of a second wave of the pandemic, it remains a top priority for all parties to work together to fight the epidemic.”

“Since the onset of the pandemic, China and Germany have kept communication in a flexible way, with practical cooperation continuing to advance.”

Related reads