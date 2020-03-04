China’s NHC: Mainland China reports 119 new coronavirus cases vs. 125 previous

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, lower from 125 reported on Monday.
AUD/USD trims gains, falls back below 0.66 on awful China Caixin Services PMI
The bid tone around the Australian dollar weakened following a sharp drop in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI data, pushing AUD/USD back below the 0.6600 level. The spot rallied to 0.6615 highs after Australia's Q4 GDP bettered estimates by a notable margin.
USD/JPY: Rejected at 107.50 after bounce from 5-month lows, focus on equities
USD/JPY bounced up strongly from five-month lows reached in early Asia, possibly tracking the uptick in the Asian equities, although so far, the upside has been capped around 107.50. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows.
US two-year yield drops to lowest since July 2016
The yield on the US two-year Treasury note fell to a 3.5-year low on Tuesday as the Fed delivered an emergency rate cut to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in the US and other parts of the world.
Gold: Bulls cheer the global drive to safeguard against COVID-19
Gold prices remain 0.52% up to $1,644.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal surged the previous day as the US Federal Reserve followed the RBA in announcing rate cuts.
