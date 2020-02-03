China’s NHC: Coronavirus death toll rises to 361, confirmed cases 17,205

Amid a slew of measures announced by the Chinese authorities to combat the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economic growth, the National Health Commission (NHC) came out with the updated statistics on the virus epidemic.

Key Details (via Reuters):

The total number of deaths in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day. 56 of the new deaths were in Hubei province, and one in the municipality of Chongqing. The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205. The only good news is growth rate of the discharged patients is the highest.

Market Implications

The risk aversion remains a key theme across the Asian equity markets, with the Chinese stocks down nearly 8% so far this Monday on rising coronavirus risks. However, a sense of calm prevails across the fx board, as investors assess the implications of the Chinese focused policies announced earlier today.

USD/JPY trades firmer above 108.50 while the Antipodeans weigh in the downbeat Chinese macro news and Yuan sell-off. S&P 500 futures jump 0.70% while the US Treasury yields recover Friday’s steep declines.