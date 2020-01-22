China’s NDRC Vice Chairman Ning: No date set for phase-two trade talks with the US - Bloomberg

According to Ning Jizhe, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, the US and China haven’t set a timetable for the next phase of their trade negotiations, as cited by Bloomberg.
The focus, for now, is on implementing the phase-one deal, Ning added.
Despite the above headlines, the risk sentiment is seen recovering following the announcement of strong preventive measures adopted by China’s National Health Commission on the coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY is back on the 110 handle amid a recovery in the Asian equities. S&P 500 futures rally 0.45% while the US Treasury yields rise over 1% across the curve.
- China National Health Commission’s Jiao: Infection of medical staff in virus outbreak shows loopholes in treatment methods
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
