China’s NDRC Vice Chairman Ning: No date set for phase-two trade talks with the US - Bloomberg

According to Ning Jizhe, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, the US and China haven’t set a timetable for the next phase of their trade negotiations, as cited by Bloomberg.

The focus, for now, is on implementing the phase-one deal, Ning added.

Despite the above headlines, the risk sentiment is seen recovering following the announcement of strong preventive measures adopted by China’s National Health Commission on the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is back on the 110 handle amid a recovery in the Asian equities. S&P 500 futures rally 0.45% while the US Treasury yields rise over 1% across the curve.