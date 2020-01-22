Following the briefing on the coronavirus, China's National Health Commission official Jiao said that infection of medical staff in the virus outbreak shows there are loopholes in treatment methods.

Taking more strict measures in hospitals to protect healthcare workers in the virus outbreak. Will increase training for healthcare workers nationwide. The Commission will publish new cases nationwide daily throughout Lunar New Year. So far have no evidence that there are 'super spreaders'.

Separately, China Disease Control Center Head Gao said that they are still learning about the new virus when asked to compare deadliness of new virus to SARS.

