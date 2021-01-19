China’s NDRC: There will be no sudden shift to monetary policy this year

China’s monetary policy will be maintained this year, the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s state planner, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additional quotes

“Will roll out more targeted measures to help companies.”

“Believes China has the ability and conditions to consolidate economic recovery this year.”

“Monetary policy will provide the necessary support to struggling firms this year.”

“Temporary policies rolled out during pandemic cannot last in the long term.“

“China will control the pace of policies to ensure stable economic recovery, no "policy cliff".”

“Incorrect to say China's economic policies will be fully rolled back this year.”

This comes after China reported a 2.3% growth in the GDP last year, the slowest expansion in over four decades amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Market reaction

The yuan caught a fresh bid-wave on the above comments, with USD/CNY having fallen to 6.4816 lows. The spot was last seen trading at 6.4851, down 0.08% on the day.