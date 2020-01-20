China’s NBS: China revises up GDP growth for 2014-2018, on track to double economy - Reuters

According to the latest data published by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Beijing has made upward revisions to its economic growth by 0.1 percentage points each year between 2014 and 2018, as the world’s second-largest economy remains poised to achieve its goal of doubling the GDP size by 2020.
Key Details:
“Annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2014-2018 has been raised to 7.4%, 7.0%, 6.8%, 6.9% and 6.7% from 7.3%, 6.9%, 6.7%, 6.8% and 6.6% previously.
Based on the revised figures, real GDP growth of at least 5.6% in 2020 would be enough for achieving Beijing’s target to double GDP in the decade to 2020, according to Reuters calculations, in line with analysts’ estimates.
Many China observers generally see this year as crucial for the ruling Communist Party to fulfill its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) and incomes in the decade to 2020, and turning China into a “moderately prosperous” nation.”
Meanwhile, in the European session, the USD/CNY pair has staged a solid comeback from a fresh six-month low of 6.8405 reached in late Asia. The spot now trades at 6.8515, marginally positive on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: Pound pressured by Brexit plans, oil bumps on Mod-East issues, Bitcoin hungover
Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 20: GBP/USD is under pressure after the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said that the UK may stray away from EU rules after Brexit.
WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen surrendering most gains induced by the news that two large crude oil fields are shutdown in Libya following a military blockage.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.