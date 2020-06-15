China’s May data dump: Retail Sales, Industrial Production disappoint – Aussie keeps losses

China’s May Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at -2.8% vs. -2.0% exp and -7.5% last, with Industrial Output YoY at +4.4% and +5.0% exp and +3.9% last.

The sales fell for four straight months as shops, restaurants and other crowded places closed during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at -6.3% vs. -5.9% expected and -10.3% last.

China’s January-May private sector Fixed Asset Investment improved to -9.6% YoY.

Impact on AUD/USD

The downbeat Chinese macro numbers served, exerted fresh bearish pressure on the aussie dollar. The AUD/USD pair stalled its recovery mode near 0.6840 and eased to 0.6825 levels. The spot loses 0.50% on a daily basis.