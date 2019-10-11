As the second round of talks between the Chinese and US trade delegation begin later on Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang came out on the wires, noting that he hopes China can work with US side for progress on consultations.

He commented after being asked about the trade negotiations with the US.

Meanwhile, the market mood remains upbeat amid rising odds of a US-China trade deal following the overnight positive development, with all eyes on the Trump-Liu trade meeting. However, gold prices are seen gaining some ground over the last, mainly driven by the fresh selling in the US Treasury yields.