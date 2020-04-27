China’s Foreign Ministry: Can’t ascertain information about N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, it cannot ascertain information about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This comes after Moon Chung-in, Special Adviser on National Security to South Korea's President Moon Jae, said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is alive and well.

Over the weekend there were reports that Beijing has sent a medical team to the north to look into Kim’s health condition.

Market reaction

The above headlines fail to temper the market mood, in the wake of the global stimulus hopes and likely easing of restrictions in some economies.

USD/JPY trades near 107.15 following BOJ’s additional easing announcement while the aussie retreat from seven-week highs of 0.6470.