China’s Foreign Ministry: Can’t ascertain information about N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, it cannot ascertain information about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
This comes after Moon Chung-in, Special Adviser on National Security to South Korea's President Moon Jae, said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is alive and well.
Over the weekend there were reports that Beijing has sent a medical team to the north to look into Kim’s health condition.
Market reaction
The above headlines fail to temper the market mood, in the wake of the global stimulus hopes and likely easing of restrictions in some economies.
USD/JPY trades near 107.15 following BOJ’s additional easing announcement while the aussie retreat from seven-week highs of 0.6470.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia
WTI snaps the previous three-day winning streak. Rig count data from Canada have been drop to the lowest since 2000, the US data marks six weeks of declines. The Permian Basin and New Mexico accounted for 62% of the shutdowns.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.