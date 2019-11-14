China’s CommerceMin Spokesman Gao: Tariffs “should' be rolled back as part of deal – Global Times

China's Global Times was out with the latest comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng, as he noted that tariffs "should' be rolled back as part of the deal.

Gao said: "The trade war began with tariffs and should end with removing them," Gao said. "The size of the tariff cuts should reflect the importance of phase one deal. It should be decided by the two sides."

Fox Business News and CNBC cited last hour that another deputy level trade talks between US-China trade teams will be held later on Friday. Meanwhile, the US White House speaker Pelosi said in the US last session that USMCA deal between Dems and the Trump admin is “imminent.”

The upbeat developments surrounding the trade issue with the US seems to have somewhat lifted the market sentiment in the overnight trades. However, the sell-off in the US Treasury yields across the curve kept the investors unnerved, as the focus now shifts to Friday’s trade talks.