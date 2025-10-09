China's Commerce Ministry says will tighten rules on rare earths exports

China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that the country will tighten rules on rare earth exports. Foreign businesses and individuals must obtain a dual-use items export license for rare earth exports.

The official further stated that domestic exporters who ship certain dual-use items must indicate the ultimate destination country or area as needed. These measures will take effect from December 1.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.17% higher on the day to trade at 0.6597.