China’s August data dump: Industrial production rises 4.4%, surprises negatively (Aussie lower)

China’s August retail sales YoY, the number arrived at +7.5% vs. +7.9% exp and +7.6% last, with industrial output YoY at +4.4% and +5.2% exp and +4.8 last. China's industrial production growth skidded to its weakest pace in 17 years and a half in August

Meanwhile, urban investment YoY stood at +5.5% vs. +5.6% expected and +5.7% last.

The downbeat data served had a negative impact on the Australian Dollar, driving the AUD/USD pair a few pips lower to near 0.6870 region.