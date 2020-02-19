China Vice Premier Chunlan: Some positive change seen in coronavirus prevention and control

Coronavirus prevention and control in Wuhan and Hubei provinces have seen positive changes but the situation remains severe, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan told state-run CCTV on Wednesday, per Reuters.

"Central authorities urge Hubei and Wuhan to further strengthen checks and filtering of patients with fever," Chunlan added.

Risk perception

These comments seem to have provided a modest boost to the market sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 1% earlier in the day, was last down 0.4% on the day at 1.559%.