China: US violates Xi-Trump consensus with new 10% tariff

Reuters reports the latest comment from China on the US-China trade spat, with the key headlines found below.

US actions violates consensus reach in Osaka meeting. US action deviates from right way to solve dispute. US violates Xi-Trump consensus with new 10% tariff. Maintains stance that they will have to take countermeasures against US tariffs.

The risk sentiment is seen getting knocked down by the latest US-China trade headlines, with the S&P 500 futures paring gains while Treasury yields stalled their recovery mode. USD/JPY retreats further and gives up the 106 handle once again. Gold prices bounced back to $ 1530 mark.