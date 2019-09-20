US Pres. Trump: Agricultural purchases will not be enough, we want a complete deal

In a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Morrison, US President Donald Trump said that China's increased agricultural purchases will not be enough to reach end the dispute and added that they want to have a "complete deal."

"I do not need a US-China trade deal before the 2020 election," Trump said. "I have an amazing relationship with China's Xi but we are having a little spat."

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged lower on these comments and was last down 1% on the day. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite Index was erasing 0.4% pressured by the increasing selling pressure on the risk-sensitive technology shares.