China to retaliate if US forces out Chinese journalists - Global Times

According to Global Times Editor in Chief Hu Xijin, China threatened retaliation if all Chinese journalists based in the US are forced to leave the country, including targeting US journalists in Hong Kong.

Hu said: “Given that the US side hasn’t renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US.”

“If that’s the case, the Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK,” Hu added.

Market reaction

AUD/USD appears to catch fresh bids despite the mixed Australian Trade and Retail Sales data, as the US dollar continues to trade broadly subdued.

The spot modestly flat at 0.7125, at the time of writing, with the focus now on the RBA decision.