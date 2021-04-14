China: Strong credit growth in Q1 – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, assesses the latest credit figures in the Chinese economy.
Key Quotes
“New renminbi loans were higher than expected at CNY2.73 tn in March (Bloomberg est: CNY2.30 tn; Feb: CNY1.36 tn), bringing cumulative increase to a fresh record high of CNY7.67 tn in 1Q21, surpassing the previous record in 1Q20 (CNY7.10 tn). The record loans extended suggests that China’s 1Q21 GDP growth due this Friday (16 Apr), could continue to perform strongly (Bloomberg est: 18.5% y/y; UOB est: 13.5%; 4Q20: 6.5%).”
“The larger-than-expected increase in March was due to strong gains in overall household loans and medium/long-term loans to the corporates. Longer-term loans to households are associated with property investments, the increase of which means that policymakers will continue to watch this space with growing risk that the benchmark interest rate could increase sooner than expected.”
“Credit growth has remained strong at 12.6% y/y in March despite moderating from 12.9% y/y in February. The M2 growth also slipped back to 9.4% y/y in March (Bloomberg est: 9.5% y/y; Feb: 10.1% y/y) which was similar to the pace in January.”
“With the robust loans growth, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had reportedly asked the financial institutions to keep the increase in new loans this year to the same level in 2020. Although this would maintain new loans at a record high of CNY19.63 trillion, the implied loans growth rate would slow sharply to 11.2% in 2021 from 12.8% in 2020, the slowest pace since 2005. Given that banks have already booked a strong loans growth in 1Q21, this would imply a sharper slowdown in new loans for the rest of the year.”
“Nonetheless, this remains consistent with PBOC’s target for loans growth to be in line with nominal GDP growth given our 2021 real GDP growth and CPI inflation forecasts of 8.5% and 2.6% respectively. Despite rising debt concern and an expected slowdown in credit expansion this year, we maintain our forecast for both the 1Y LPR and the 5Y & above LPR to be kept unchanged for the rest of 2021 at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3800 as USD remains pressured
GBP/USD is extending the upside momentum in the early European session, touching the highest level in three days near 1.3775. The US dollar’s weakness remains the primary driver. Focus shifts to BOE’s Haskel and Fed Chair Powell.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.