China state funds said to buy stocks after plunge escalated – Bloomberg

China's state funds are reportedly buying stocks in a bid to arrest the fall, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Tuesday.
The Shanghai Composite Index is nursing a 0.5% loss at press time. The benchmark index is down 14% from its February peak.
Stocks have entered correction territory with investors fearing an early unwinding of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and China sucking out liquidity to curtail speculation in the property market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back above 0.7650 amid risk-recovery
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7650, as the risk sentiment recovers amid retreating US Treasury yields, which put a check on the US dollar's rally. The aussie cheers upbeat NAB Business Survey while shrugging off the sell-off in iron-ore prices.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
Gold looks to regain $1,700 as US Treasury yields drop
Gold consolidates recent losses from nine-month low flashed the previous day. US stimulus may arrive on Wednesday, US 10-year Treasury yields snap four-day winning streak. Risks remain mildly bid, US dollar refreshes highest levels since Nov 2020.
USD/JPY refreshes 9-month highs above 109.00 amid relentless USD surge
USD/JPY refreshes nine-month highs above 109.00, extending to the upside in tandem with the US dollar. The price is reaching higher highs and may have some way to go until bears will step in at overbought conditions according to RSI.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.