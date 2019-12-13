China State Council Information Office to hold press briefing at 14:30 GMT

According to latest headlines crossing the wires, China's State Council Information Office will be holding a press briefing at 14:30 GMT on Friday.

China’s Ning Jizhe (Director Of NBS in China), Liao Min (Deputy Director of the Office For Financial and Economic Affairs), Wang Shouwen (Vice Commerce Minister) will attend the conference, Reuters reported.

Heightened hopes of China confirming the phase-one trade deal with the United States seems to be helping the market sentiment improve. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 1%, was last down 0.75% on the day. The USD/JPY pair also rebounded slightly from the session low that it set at 109.50.