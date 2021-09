China: Solid performance of the trade sector – UOB

“We expect China’s export expansion to taper down to low teens in 4Q21, partially from a high base of comparison while imports are likely to continue at strong double-digit expansion, helped by continuing recovery in domestic demand and elevated commodity prices. A weaker-than-expected export may further weigh on the growth outlook. We expect China’s GDP growth to moderate to 5.7% y/y in 3Q21 and 5.1% y/y in 4Q21 (from 1Q21 at 18.3% and 2Q21 at 7.9%) with full-year growth at 8.6%.”

“China’s buoyant trade performance so far has been both a function of increased global consumption demand and strong domestic production. Further weakening in the manufacturing PMI in August, particularly for the private-sector gauge as well as resurgence of COVID-19 infections caused by the more contagious Delta variant have thus dampened the outlook for China’s trade.”

“In USD-terms, export growth surged to 25.6% y/y (Bloomberg est: 17.3%; Jul: 19.3%) and import growth also jumped to 33.1% y/y (Bloomberg est: 26.9%; Jul: 28.1%). Trade surplus widened to 7-month high at US$58.34 bn in August from US$56.59 bn in July. In Jan-Aug, China’s total exports and imports were up 33.7% y/y and 34.8% y/y respectively while trade surplus rose 29% to US$362.49 bn from US$281.41 bn in the year-ago period.”

“China’s export and import growth both surprised on the upside in August, boosted by strong demand for commodities and seasonal demand leading up to the year-end festivities. This was despite widespread resurgence of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant in its key markets and amidst supply chain bottlenecks.”

