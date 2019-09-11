China sets to free QFII/RQFII investment limits – ANZ

ANZ analysts point out that Chinese authorities had announced on 10 September, the cancellation of 1) the overall quota of QFII and RQFII, 2) the pre-approval of quotas for individual foreign investors and 3) the restriction of pilot regions for RQFII.
Key Quotes
“Offshore institutional investors will largely benefit from this move, as they are able to invest onshore markets only subject to the qualification examination by the CSRC thereafter. PBoC and SAFE will focus on the macro prudence of cross border flows.”
“This move is to equalise the administration requirements of different investment channels, as Bond Connect has no such restriction. We expect the authority will further simplify existing investment channels to facilitate foreign investors.”
“Capital inflows will not jump in short term as SAFE has never refused the quota requests before on the back of local currency depreciation. In the long-run, we expect more capital inflows as RMB assets have been included in major indexes with increasing weights.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in stasis ahead of the ECB's rate decision
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias ahead of Thursday's ECB rate decision. The markets are full-priced in for a ten-basis point rate cut in the deposit rate to -0.5% from the current -0.4%. The US dollar holds steady amid trade optimism and higher Treasury yields.
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains with all eyes on the bi-weekly Brexit talks
GBP/USD holds near 1.5-month highs amid a lack of fresh catalysts. The UK lawmakers prepare to oust PM Johnson when the Parliament resumes. The EU/UK diplomats to hold bi-weekly Brexit negotiations. Irish backstop keeps haunting the Brexit negotiations.
USD/JPY on its way to 108.00 on fresh trade optimism
The JPY bears are extending their control, as the risk sentiment receives a fresh boost on upbeat trade news by China Press, now driving USD/JPY closer towards the 108 handle. Dovish BOJ expectations also continue to hurt the Yen.
Gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement
The price of gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May and summer swing highs of 2019 with the next stop on the radar as being a 38.2% Fibo retracement down at 1446.
Tic, Toc - as we Wait, BoJo gets reprimanded and FED Goes Dark Until Next Week
The risk is clear…if Uncle Mario (Draghi) does not do ‘whatever it takes’, if he does not do what the mkt now expects him to do – then yes…guess what? The algo’s will go into temper tantrum as they express their displeasure with that decision.