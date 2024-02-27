China set to lift wine tariffs on Australian imports at the end of March – ABC News

Citing sources, ABC News reported on Tuesday that China is considering lifting the tariffs on Australian wine imports at the end of March.
No further details are available on the same.
Last year, China removed trade restrictions on imports of Australian hay, a step in the improvement of the trading relationship.
Market reaction
The Australian Dollar caught a fresh bid wave on renewed trade optimism, lifting AUD/USD from intraday lows to challenge highs near 0.6550. The pair is currently trading at 0.6544, up 0.06% on the day.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
