China powered through a volatile start to the year with strength – BBG

By Dhwani Mehta

Analysts at Bloomberg express their afterthoughts, following the release of the Chinese macro dataflow earlier on the day.

Key Highlights:

China powered through a volatile start to the year with strength that surpassed expectations

Propelled by robust consumption

Manufacturing rebounding

Deflation tamed

The central bank is turning to neutral policy to address a debt binge that inflated asset bubbles during a two-year easing cycle