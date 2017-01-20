China powered through a volatile start to the year with strength – BBG

China powered through a volatile start to the year with strength – BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Bloomberg express their afterthoughts, following the release of the Chinese macro dataflow earlier on the day.
Key Highlights:
China powered through a volatile start to the year with strength that surpassed expectations
Propelled by robust consumption
Manufacturing rebounding
Deflation tamed
The central bank is turning to neutral policy to address a debt binge that inflated asset bubbles during a two-year easing cycle