China: PBoC seen unchanged this week – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann expects the PBoC to keep its monetary conditions unchanged at its meeting this week.
Key Quotes
“The PBoC said there should be “no sudden U-turn” of policy operations”.
“While loans growth is set to moderate this year, we continue to expect the benchmark 1Y loan prime rate (LPR) to stay flat at 3.85% for the rest of 2021.”
