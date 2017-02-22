China home prices: Property curbs are having intended effects - BBG

Bloomberg offers insights into the latest Chinese data release, which showed that home prices in China increased last month in the fewest cities in a year.

Key Points:

Signaling property curbs to deflate a potential housing bubble are taking effect

Chinese authorities have expanded curbs on home purchases

And tightened restrictions on property lending

In an attempt to avoid a housing bubble and reduce financial risks

Some bank branches in Beijing, Guangzhou and Chongqing have raised mortgage rates for first-time buyers, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month

