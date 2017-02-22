China home prices: Property curbs are having intended effects - BBG

China home prices: Property curbs are having intended effects - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg offers insights into the latest Chinese data release, which showed that home prices in China increased last month in the fewest cities in a year.
Key Points:
Signaling property curbs to deflate a potential housing bubble are taking effect
Chinese authorities have expanded curbs on home purchases
And tightened restrictions on property lending
In an attempt to avoid a housing bubble and reduce financial risks
Some bank branches in Beijing, Guangzhou and Chongqing have raised mortgage rates for first-time buyers, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month
Full article here