“We think the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will also pay close attention to the core inflation trajectory, which should show an uptrend and mitigate concerns over deflation. With interest rates already at historical lows and growth likely to comfortably beat the 5% target, we do not expect the PBoC to cut policy rates in the foreseeable future.”

“While growth may rebound to 5.8% or higher in 2023, our estimate suggests GDP will stay below trend at end-2023, although the negative output gap may narrow. Under our revised forecasts, headline CPI inflation will rise to 1.8% YoY at end-2023, averaging 1.0% for the full year. We keep our 2024 average CPI inflation forecast at 2.5%.”

“We expect China’s core inflation to rise to above 2% YoY by end-2023 on continued economic recovery, less than we originally expected due to the slack in the economy amid the global slowdown.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.