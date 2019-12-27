China: GDP forecast likely to be revised higher by IMF – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that following the US-China phase-one deal, the IMF is set to revise its China GDP forecast higher for 2020 to around 6% from 5.8% and was the message from the new IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva in an interview with Caixin.

Key Quotes

“We have also seen other houses revise their forecasts higher on the back of the deal. Consensus seems to be forming around 6% growth in 2020.”

“The signal coming out of the recent China Economic Work Conference was also that the new growth target for 2020 will be around 6%. It will not be revealed officially, though, until the National People's Congress starting on 5 March.”