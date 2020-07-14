China Customs: Committed to implementing trade deal with the US

Following the release of the Chinese June month exports and imports data (CNY), a spokesman at China Customs said that Beijing is committed to implementing trade deal with the US.

Additional quotes

“China is confident it can stabilize its foreign trade.”

“Decrease of imports from the US lower than overall decrease in China's imports.”

“China and the US should create favorable conditions to implement the phase one agreement.”

“H1 China exports to US -8.1%, H1 imports from US -1.5%.”

Market reaction

The AUD/USD pair reversed the temporary uptick to daily highs of 0.6947 and now trades in familiar range around 0.6935, down 0.06% on the day.

The losses in the Asian equities amid growing coronavirus concerns weigh on the higher-yielding aussie.