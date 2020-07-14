China's Trade Balance for June, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY328.94 billion versus CNY442.75 billion last.

June exports came in at +4.3% vs. +1.4% last, while imports arrived at +6.2% vs. -12.7% prior.

Additional points

China Jan-June yuan-denominated exports -3% YoY. China Jan-June yuan-denominated imports -3.3% YoY. China Jan June total trade with the united states -6.6% at 1.64 trillion yuan. China's foreign trade development facing a grimmer and more complicated external environment.

AUD/USD reaction

The Chinese exports and imports jump boosted the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair turned positive to test daily tops near 0.6947.