Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
China Caixin China Services PMI down to 53.1 from previous 53.4
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
China Caixin China Services PMI down to 53.1 from previous 53.4
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:47 GMT
NZD/USD: investor's best pick? Analysts targetting beyond 0.75 handle, Sep high
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:46 GMT
RBNZ to hold the OCR at 1.75% this week - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:40 GMT
Buy the pull back in GBP/USD – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:40 GMT
BOJ offers to buy bonds from 5-yr upwards
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:31 GMT
No reason to rush into another tightening move in March – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:29 GMT
AUD/JPY snaps 3-day winning streak on weak Aussie data
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:19 GMT
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8606 vs 6.8556
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:16 GMT
German FinMin Schaeuble: EUR is too low for Germany
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:11 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8641 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 01:03 GMT
PBOC in action - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:51 GMT
Key takeaways from the previous week - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:49 GMT
AUD/USD: bull's commitments and Aussie's 1-month 2.5% appreciation tested after retail sales miss
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:43 GMT
Australia's Dec retail sales misses expectations
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:32 GMT
Australia ANZ Job Advertisements rose from previous -1.9% to 4% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:31 GMT
Australia Retail Sales s.a. (MoM) registered at -0.1%, below expectations (0.3%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:31 GMT
USD/JPY: bears keep control in Tokyo after bearish gap to 112.40 lows
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:25 GMT
Aussie retail sales - what to expect in AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:04 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (YoY) rose from previous 1.8% to 2.1% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:01 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (MoM): 0.6% (January) vs 0.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:01 GMT
Load More content ...