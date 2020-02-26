China Beige Book: Most companies are still under at least a partial lockdown

A quick interview with Bloomberg TV, Leland Miller, CEO of China Beige Book (CBB) discussed the recent results from the firm's survey of business conditions in China, in the face of the coronavirus impact.

Key findings:

Potential for credit defaults.

Most Chinese companies are still under at least a partial lockdown.

31% of their executives say their firms remain closed for business.

Where businesses have opened back up, about 32% of them say they are working from home.