- This week the BoJ will hold its regular policy meeting.
- Global uncertainty, linked to the trade war and Brexit, has strengthened the value of the Swiss franc and Yen.
CHF/JPY is struggling to maintain the upside as the Yen picks up a safe haven bid, anchored on geopolitical developments following a textbook risk-off response in global financial markets following the strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities over the weekend.
Both the CHF and Yen picked up a bid as equities dipping while treasuries and precious metals lifted. However, the Dollar came through in the end and did damage across, multiple crosses, including both USD/JPY and USD/CHF, both crosses respecting the rising channel's support.
BoJ and SNB in focus
This week the BoJ will hold its regular policy meeting in an environment which has brought a wave of easing from central banks around the world - "Speculation is building that although policy is set to remain on hold this week, that the BoJ may be prepared to lower short-term rates further into negative territory in the coming months. While the forward guidance offered by the BoJ this week could be a crucial determinant of the BoJ’s resolve, a crucial component in the outlook for the JPY and potentially in the policy decisions made by the BoJ in the coming months relates to the Fed."
Meanwhile, this week the BoJ will hold its regular policy meeting in an environment which has brought a wave of easing from central banks around the world. "Speculation is building that although policy is set to remain on hold this week, that the BoJ may be prepared to lower short-term rates further into negative territory in the coming months," analysts at Rabobank explained, adding, "While the forward guidance offered by the BoJ this week could be a crucial determinant of the BoJ’s resolve, a crucial component in the outlook for the JPY and potentially in the policy decisions made by the BoJ in the coming months relates to the Fed," analysts at Rabobank explained.
With respect to the Yen, the analysts at TD Securities expect "USD/JPY to drift in a 107/109 range in the short-term as bond markets continue to adjust from a fatalist attitude. Some risk of a punch above the range towards the 200dma but we expect this to be solid resistance. Strategically, we see value in scaling in EUR/JPY shorts."
With respect to the Swiss National Bank, the global uncertainty, linked to the trade war and Brexit, has strengthened the value of the Swiss franc since the summer - Should we see a rise in global uncertainty, the SNB may need to implement other measures, including a rate cut.
CHF/JPY levels
CHF/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|109.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.24
|Daily SMA50
|108.85
|Daily SMA100
|108.99
|Daily SMA200
|109.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.6
|Previous Daily Low
|108.84
|Previous Weekly High
|109.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.9
|Previous Monthly High
|109.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the 1.1000 handle
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Tuesday, the market will pay attention to the German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD: Bearish MACD highlights 2-week-old support-line for sellers
Following its pullback from 1.2507, GBP/USD has been on the sellers’ radar with the recent quotes being around 1.2430 amid initial Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair aims to revisit short-term rising trend-line.
USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks
The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.