CHF: How is the SNB reacting to the Franc's strength? – Commerzbank

Last week, demand for safety even took EUR/CHF close to its all-time low. The strength of the Franc poses a dilemma for the Swiss National Bank (SNB). A stronger Franc ensures lower imported inflation, while at the same time it makes exports more expensive for domestic businesses. Little wonder, then, that Swiss exporters last week called on the SNB to counteract the appreciation, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
Rate cuts are likely to remain the instrument of choice
“The Franc has been appreciating steadily against the Euro for many years. Basically, the SNB can react by cutting interest rates or by buying foreign currencies and selling Swiss Francs. The only option for the time being is to intervene until the next meeting. Some commentators therefore claimed to have seen SNB interventions last week, citing the rise in sight deposits and the CHF movement.”
“Of course, it cannot be completely ruled out that the SNB intervened. However, the movement in EUR/CHF over the past week appears to have been very similar to that in USD-JPY, i.e. it is more likely to have been driven by safe-haven demand than by the SNB. It would also be more difficult to counter a market move in such an environment. It's better to intervene at strategically prudent times, as the Bank of Japan has done recently.”
“In my view, it is still more likely that the SNB will react with a rate cut for the time being. This is supported by the fact that the strength of the Swiss Franc has eased somewhat and EUR/CHF is back to around 0.95. As long as the demand for safe havens does not increase significantly, i.e. the EUR/CHF is not targeting new lows, interest rate cuts are likely to remain the instrument of choice.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound falters around 0.6650
AUD/USD suffered the persistent weakness in the commodity complex and gave away part of the weekly robust advance to as high as the 0.6650 zone, or multi-day highs, on Wednesday.
EUR/USD reaches new 2024 highs well past 1.1000
EUR/USD advanced modestly and looked to consolidate the recent breakout of the key 1.1000 barrier, reaching new yearly peaks around 1.1050 following the vacillating price action around the Greenback post-US CPI.
Gold retreats sharply as investors seek high-yielding assets
Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,460 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Although the US Dollar stays on the back foot after the July CPI data, XAU/USD finds it difficult to push higher as sentiment turns mixed.
Ethereum may see a rally following rising ETF inflows and low CPI data, key triangle could prove crucial
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1.7% on Wednesday as low Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data and rising ETH ETF inflows hint that a rally may be imminent. However, a key trendline suggests ETH may repeat history by consolidating for a few weeks before beginning a fresh upward move.
Rebound in risk appetite takes a breather
US inflation failed to provoke much volatility this afternoon, while oil prices have fallen back from their recent highs, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.